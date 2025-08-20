Oyun dünyasının kalbi Gamescom 2025'te atıyor! İşte tanıtılan oyunlar

Cumhuriyet Gazetesi Logo
20.08.2025 17:55:00
Gamescom 2025 etkinliğinde beklenen duyurular yapıldı. Call of Duty'nin yeni oyunundan LEGO'nun Batman oyununa kadar onlarca oyunun tanıtımı yapıldı, fragmanları yayınladı.

Bu yıl oyun tanıtımı ve farklı türlerdeki oyunların tanıtılması açısından önemli bir yıl olarak görülüyor. Her yıl benzer dönemlerde başlayan Gamescom etkinliği bu yıl da görkemli bir açılış yaptı. Canlı yayında yeni oyunların gösterildiği bunun yanında tanıtılan oyunlarla ilgili yeni bilgilerin paylaşıldığı Gamescom 2025 etkinliğinde Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 gibi çok beklenen oyunlarla ilgili bilgiler de geldi.

GAMESCOM 2025 ETKİNLİĞİNDE HANGİ OYUNLAR TANITILDI?

Etkinlikte merakla beklenen Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 de gösterildi. Kısa bir video ile gösterilen oyun dikkat çekti. İşte yayınlanan klip:

  • Lords of the Fallen II
  • LEGO: Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV
  • Onimusha: Way of the Sword
  • Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
  • World of Tanks 2.0
  • John Carpenter's Toxic Commando
  • Death By Scrolling
  • ZERO PARADES
  • Honor of Kings: World
  • Ninja Gaiden 4
  • Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault
  • Cinder City
  • Silent Hill f
  • La Divina Commedia
  • Cronos: The New Dawn
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Legacy of the Forge
  • The Outer Worlds 2
  • Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven
  • World of Warcraft: Midnight
  • Project Spectrum
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Resident Evil Requiem
  • Black Myth: Zhong Kui
