Playstation Plus, Extra ve Premium için mayısta gelecek ücretsiz oyunlar

Sony'nin oyun abonelik servisi Plus, Extra ve Premium için mayıs ayında ücretsiz oyunlar eklenecek. Buna göre 19 Mayıs'tan itibaren PS4 ve PS5 kullanıcıları için oyunlar eklenecek.
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium
- Star Wars Outlaws - PS5
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - PS4
- Bramble: The Mountain King - PS5, PS4
- The Thaumaturge - PS5
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn - PS5
- Broken Sword – Shadows of the Templar: Reforged - PS5, PS4
- Enotria: The Last Song Standard Edition - PS5
PlayStation Plus Premium
- Time Crisis - PS5, PS4