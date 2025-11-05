Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar

Xbox'ın Game Pass sistemine yeni oyunlar geliyor. Kasım ayı boyunca kütüphaneye eklenecek oyunlar arasında Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 dışında 10 oyun geliyor.
Game Pass'e kasım ayının ilk iki haftası boyunca gelecek oyunların listesi şu şekilde:
5 Kasım
- Dead Static Drive (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Sniper Elite: Resistance (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
6 Kasım
- Egging On (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Whiskerwood (PC)
7 Kasım
- Voidtrain (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
11 Kasım
- Great God Grove (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Pigeon Simulator (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
12 Kasım
- Relic Hunters Legend (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Winter Burrow (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
14 Kasım
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)