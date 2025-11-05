Cumhuriyet Gazetesi Logo
Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar

Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar

5.11.2025 19:51:00
Güncellenme:
Haber Merkezi
Takip Et:
Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar

Xbox Game Pass'e kasım ayı boyunca yeni oyunlar eklenecek. Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunların listesi açıklandı.

Xbox'ın Game Pass sistemine yeni oyunlar geliyor. Kasım ayı boyunca kütüphaneye eklenecek oyunlar arasında Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 dışında 10 oyun geliyor. 

Game Pass'e kasım ayının ilk iki haftası boyunca gelecek oyunların listesi şu şekilde:

5 Kasım

  • Dead Static Drive (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
  • Sniper Elite: Resistance (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

6 Kasım

  • Egging On (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
  • Whiskerwood (PC)

7 Kasım

  • Voidtrain (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

11 Kasım

  • Great God Grove (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
  • Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
  • Pigeon Simulator (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

12 Kasım

  • Relic Hunters Legend (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) 
  • Winter Burrow (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) 

14 Kasım

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
İlgili Konular: #Xbox Game Pass #Xbox #Game Pass

İlgili Haberler

HyperOS 3.1 güncellemesi alamayacak Xiaomi telefonlar
HyperOS 3.1 güncellemesi alamayacak Xiaomi telefonlar Xiaomi'nin yeni HyperOS 3.1 güncellemesi her modele gelmeyecek. Güncellemeyi alamayacak modellerin bir listesi yayınlandı.
Game Pass'ten 15 Kasım'da kaldırılacak oyunlar belli oldu
Game Pass'ten 15 Kasım'da kaldırılacak oyunlar belli oldu Xbox Game Pass'ten 15 Kasım'da kaldırılacak oyunlar açıklandı. Buna göre eskiden abonelik hizmeti sayesinde ücretsiz olan oyunları oynamaya devam etmek isteyenler satın almak zorunda kalacak.
Epic Games ve Google arasındaki Play Store davasında anlaşma
Epic Games ve Google arasındaki Play Store davasında anlaşma Epic Games ve Google, dört yıldır süren uygulama mağazası Google Play Store için tekel davasında bir anlaşmaya vardı.