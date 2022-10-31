39 parties vying to win voter support in Israel’s election

31 Ekim 2022 Pazartesi, 14:24

Israeli voters will go to polling stations on Tuesday to elect members of the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) in the 5th election in less than four years.

Voters will choose members of the 120-seat Knesset from 39 parties vying in the polls.

Any political party must receive at least 3.25% of votes in order to gain a seat in the Knesset.

Here is a breakdown of the major parties and their policies ahead of the vote.

Likud Party

Founded in 1973, the right-wing party is led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The party promises voters to curb price hikes, reduce taxes and lower prices of electricity, fuel and water. It also pledges free education for children until age three and land subsidies for building houses for young couples.

Yesh Atid Party

Founded in 2012, the centrist party is headed by incumbent Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

It campaigns to maintain Israel’s technological empowerment in order to ensure a security edge. It also vows to increase competitiveness in the economy as a central tool to reduce the cost of living, expand the import reform and lower tariffs. The party also promises to employ one million Israelis in the hi-tech industry.

Religious Zionist Party

Established in 2021, the party is led by MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir.

It pledges the death penalty for those who kill Jews. It also promises immunity for acts committed by soldiers while in service and changing the rules of engagement so that instead of endangering the lives of soldiers and citizens for “humane” and “moral” reasons, soldiers can shoot and will be granted immunity from prosecution.

The party also seeks to revoke citizenship and deportation for those who throw stones and Molotov cocktails against Israelis. It also seeks to enact legislation to enable the long-term imprisonment of illegal immigrants.

National Unity Party

Founded in 2022, the centrist party is led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

It proposes to establish a broad, stable government that does not rely on the extremes on both sides.

The party promises to pursue a strong and experienced security policy in the face of Israel’s security challenges on all fronts. It also pledges to eradicate crime, strengthen personal security, and restore governance all over the country. It also seeks to pass a law to guarantee free education from age 0.

Shas Party

Established in 1984, the right-wing party is led by former MK Arye Deri.

The party promises food security cards for the weaker sections and to abolish taxes on plastic ware and soft drinks. It also pledges to maintain a Jewish Israel and preserve the Jewish tradition. It backs the formation of a government led by Netanyahu.

United Torah Judaism

Founded in 1992, the right-wing party is led by MK Yizhak Goldknopf.

It pledges the formation of a body of professionals to ensure a long-term housing strategy and an adequate representation of the Haredi Jews in the planning committees.

Yisrael Beytenu

Founded in 1999, the center-right party is led by Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman.

It promises to bar a prime minister from serving while under indictment or for more than two terms. It also pledges to draw up a national plan to strengthen and empower the Israeli police and to help immigrants integrate into the Israeli workforce.

It also vows to lower the exemption age for conscription and pass legislation to this end in the Knesset.

Labor Party

Founded in 1968, the left-wing party is led by Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli.

It promises to strengthen the position of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state while renewing negotiations with the Palestinians. It offers a five-year plan to build 150,000 public housing units for long-term rental at affordable prices.

Meretz Party

Established in 1992, the left-wing party is led by former MK Zehava Galon.

It promises an emergency national social housing plan, including state construction of hundreds of thousands of housing units. It also vows to correct the discrimination against Israel’s Arab minority and developing a comprehensive plan for affirmative action of the Arab population in all areas of life in cooperation with the Arab public.

Hadash-Ta’al

Founded in 2019, the party is led by Arab MKs Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi.

The party promises to end the Israeli occupation, the evacuation of all Israeli settlements, and establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders, with east Jerusalem as its capital.

It also vows to deal with the phenomenon of violence and organized crime in Arab and general society. It also seeks to raise the minimum wage to 70% of the average wage in the economy.

Ra’am Party

Founded in 1996, the center-left party is led by Arab MK Mansour Abbas.

It supports a two-state solution, and the creation of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

It seeks to close the gaps in the Arab educational system and supports the establishment of an Arab university and the development of industrial zones near Arab communities.

Habayit Hayehudi

Established in 2008, the right-wing party is led by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

It promises to expand the law of free preschool education and strengthen the study of the Bible, Judaism, and Israeli heritage. It also plans an iron-fist policy against Gaza and Lebanon, total opposition to the release of Palestinian prisoners, and revocation of citizenship of those involved in attacks against Israelis.

Balad Party

Led by MK Sami Abou Shahadeh, the party was founded in 1996.

It promises a “state of all its citizens” – replacing Israel’s definition as a Jewish state with a political identity built around shared citizenship within the state without regard to religion or ethnicity.