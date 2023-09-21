Armenian team from Karabakh arrives in Yevlakh city for talks with Azerbaijani authorities

Yayınlanma: 21.09.2023 - 11:39

Güncelleme: 21.09.2023 - 11:39

A delegation of the Armenian population of Karabakh arrived on Thursday in the city of Yevlakh to meet with the Azerbaijani authorities.

The Armenian representatives are accompanied by the Russian peacekeepers, Azerbaijani state news agency Trend reported.

Azerbaijan said on Tuesday that it had launched "counter-terrorism" measures in Karabakh to uphold provisions outlined in a trilateral peace agreement with Russia and Armenia to end the 2020 conflict.

On Wednesday morning, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said it decided to halt the operations under an agreement achieved with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire.