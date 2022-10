Blasts heard across Ukraine, including capital Kyiv

31 Ekim 2022 Pazartesi, 14:13

Explosions were heard across multiple regions in Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, early on Monday.

Authorities in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovograd, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions reported missile strikes in statements on Telegram.

"As a result of strikes on critical infrastructure facilities, part of the capital is de-energized. There is no water supply in some areas," Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Local authorities have also declared air raid alerts throughout the war-hit country.

On Telegram, officials from various regions said there was a strong possibility of airstrikes, urging civilians to take shelter.

One exception was the Crimea region, which has been under illegal Russian occupation since 2014. There have so far been no reports of air alerts there.

Russian forces have been launching successive rounds of airstrikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities over the past four weeks after an explosion damaged Russia's key Kerch Bridge to the Crimean Peninsula.