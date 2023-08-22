Deadly heatwave in Europe: 18 found burned in Greek fires

Yayınlanma: 22.08.2023 - 16:30

The fire brigade confirmed on Tuesday that eighteen charred bodies were discovered in a remote village in northern Greece, where wildfires have been relentlessly raging for several days. Tragically, this event unfolded against the backdrop of a heatwave that prompted red alerts across southern Europe, making the perilous weather conditions deadly.

Greek media, though lacking official sources, reported that the bodies found south of the village of Avantas are suspected to be those of migrants. The broader Evros region has been a favored route for migrants crossing from Turkey into Greece.

As the region grappled with hot, dry, and windy conditions linked to climate change by scientists, firefighters battled blazes in Spain, Italy, and Portugal.

Meteorologists predicted temperatures to soar to or exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in many parts of the affected areas.

In the Greek port town of Alexandroupolis, situated not far from Avantas, wildfires prompted the evacuation of numerous hospital patients, including newborns. In response, a ferry was transformed into a makeshift hospital to accommodate the evacuation of 65 patients from the University Hospital.

Amidst the chaos, elderly patients were seen on mattresses strewn across the cafeteria floor, while paramedics attended to others on stretchers. A woman was captured supporting a man resting on a sofa with an IV drip attached to his hand.

Nurse Nikos Gioktsidis, expressing his shock, stated, "I've been working for 27 years, I've never seen anything like this. Stretchers everywhere, patients here, IV drips there... it was like a war, like a bomb had exploded."

Tragically, on the previous day, the burned body of another man, believed to be a migrant, was found in the region, according to a police official. Moreover, two new fires ignited near the Greek capital, Athens.

Vassilis Varthakogiannis, spokesperson for the Fire Service, cautioned, "Weather conditions are extreme and will remain extreme for the coming days."

WILDFIRES WREAK HAVOC IN SPAIN, ITALY

Meanwhile, Spain grappled with a major wildfire on the island of Tenerife. The blaze, which has consumed 15,000 hectares in 12 municipalities, led to the evacuation of numerous residents. In Portugal, over 120 municipalities, including parts of the Algarve, faced maximum wildfire risk due to the heat.

Italy saw approximately 700 people evacuated after a fire broke out on the Tuscan island of Elba. Thankfully, no casualties were reported, but the fire engulfed around 14 hectares of land. Italy also issued red alerts for high temperatures in multiple cities, urging people to avoid going outdoors during peak heat hours.

France also confronted a grave situation as several southern regions, including Rhone, Drome, Ardeche, and Haute-Loire, were put under red alert, the most serious warning level. This prompted the possibility of event cancellations and public facility closures.

As temperatures surged across Europe, climbers were advised to delay scaling Mont Blanc due to dangerous conditions. In wine-producing regions of southern France, grape-pickers were urged to start their harvest in the early morning hours to avoid the sweltering heat.

France faced extensive heatwaves, with the Rhone valley expected to peak at 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 degrees Fahrenheit) within the next 48 hours.