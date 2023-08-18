Spanish firefighters battle to contain forest fire threatening Tenerife

Yayınlanma: 18.08.2023 - 15:43

Güncelleme: 18.08.2023 - 15:43

A fire that ignited on the island on Tuesday has necessitated the evacuation of nearly 8,000 individuals.

Reported by The Globe and Mail, the battle against the fire's raging blaze is unfolding within a densely wooded mountainous region.

"While we've achieved some progress overnight in curtailing the fire's advance, escalating daytime temperatures will amplify the challenges," remarked Army Captain Rafael San Jose in an interview with Spanish National Television.

The fire has already consumed 3,200 hectares, equivalent to 7,900 acres, and remains highly active. However, there have been no reported injuries so far, as confirmed by Fernando Clavijo, the regional president of the Canary Islands, late Thursday.

The flames have engulfed an expanse of 40 kilometers (25 miles) around an area spanning approximately 4,000 hectares (10,000 acres). Approximately 300 firefighters and soldiers from the Spanish army have been dispatched to the island's northeastern quadrant, located around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the principal city of Santa Cruz.

'TENERIFE...'

Tenerife stands as one of Europe's pivotal tourist destinations. The city's Tourist Office reassured, "The most crucial tourist zones remain distanced from the fire's reach," in a statement released on Thursday. The office further affirmed, "Business activities continue without interruption in lodging establishments, along beaches, and other tourist attractions positioned along the coastline and the inland areas."

However, entry to Teide National Park—often cited as Tenerife's paramount tourist allure after its beaches—was closed on Thursday evening, initiating evacuations in proximity to the volcano.