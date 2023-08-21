Tenerife Wildfire: Conditions improve, thousands still evacuated

Yayınlanma: 21.08.2023 - 11:10

Güncelleme: 21.08.2023 - 11:10

Despite marginal improvements in weather conditions, a wildfire that has prompted more than 12,000 individuals to evacuate their residences on Spain's Tenerife island persisted on Sunday, extending its reach.

While authorities cautioned on Saturday about the escalating threat posed by strong winds and scorching temperatures, Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo revealed on Sunday that overnight conditions had proven to be more favorable than anticipated.

"Though the beginning of the night was extremely challenging, we received numerous reports of fires approaching homes. Fortunately, the strategies we deployed were effective. We established defensive barriers around residences and directed firefighting efforts to the correct areas. Then, around 2 a.m., the wind subsided... It's almost miraculous that no homes have been consumed by the flames," he conveyed to the press.

Initiated on Tuesday, the wildfire has consumed approximately 10,000 hectares (24,000 acres) of land. Authorities have labeled it the most severe on record for the Canary Islands.

Initially, a governmental source stated that more than 26,000 residents had been evacuated, but this count was later adjusted to 12,600.

While fire crews have managed to stabilize the situation in the south, authorities are awaiting confirmation before permitting some evacuees to return to their homes.

Regrettably, the flames continued to expand along the northern perimeter on Sunday, prompting further evacuations. For instance, all occupants of the state-owned Parador Hotel in Teide National Park were instructed to vacate.

Up until the previous night, firefighters had struggled to gain control over the inferno due to its intensity and unique attributes.

"Over the past three days, the fire has been unyielding. Its behavior on the Canary Islands is quite unusual," remarked Miguel Martin Blanco, the coordinator of forest fires, during an interview with Television Canaria. He attributed this to the extended drought conditions at the outset, coupled with an exceptionally potent heatwave that desiccated the typically fire-resistant woodland, transforming it into a fire-propagating force.

Blanco further explained that Tenerife's intricate topography, encompassing Spain's highest peak, combined with the prevailing climatic circumstances to form a "highly perilous mix." This combination even gave rise to flammagenitus clouds, adding complexity to the firefighting efforts.