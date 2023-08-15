Embrace the Magic of Winter Tourism in Turkey
The Magic of Uludag
Turkey's highest mountain, Uludag offers perfectly groomed slopes perfect for skiing and snowboarding, as well as a variety of accommodation and dining options.
The allure of Kartalkaya: Small Resorts, Big Experiences
Kartalkaya, although small, is a gem for winter sports enthusiasts, exhibiting a warm ambience near Bolu.
Cappadocia's Winter Magic: Balloon Rides and Snow Scenes
Famous for its fairy chimneys and underground cities, Cappadocia's mesmerizing landscape becomes a canvas for hot air balloon rides and snow-covered landscapes in winter.
Beyond Skiing: A Multitude of Experiences in Winter
Go for Winter Walks: Turkey's picturesque hiking trails offer tranquil winter landscapes away from the crowds, providing awe-inspiring views.
Snowmobile Adventures
Cross the winter terrain by snowmobile, an exciting exploration option complete with guided tours.
Enjoy Winter Festival
Immerse yourself in Turkey's vibrant winter festivals filled with traditional music, dance and culinary delights.
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- 'İstanbul ittifakını kurmaya geliyorum'
- Emekli iktidara geri adım attırıyor
- 'Kafam attı, sinirlendim...'
- Berat Albayrak'ın nerede olduğu ortaya çıktı
- Tartışmalı 'kule' yok paraya satıldı!
- Kocatepe Camisi'ndeki moda çekimine ilişkin 2 gözaltı
- Bir tekel saldırısı daha!
- İBB'yi işaret etti, 'Kararını ver' dedi
- Deniz Seki, ameliyatını pişmanlıkla anlattı: Keşke...
- Peker'den imalı paylaşım