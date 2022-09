Germany’s Scholz in Saudi Arabia for energy talks

26 Eylül 2022 Pazartesi, 10:59

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Saturday, the first stop of his two-day Gulf tour for talks on energy cooperation.

Upon his arrival, Scholz held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. No details were provided on the content of their talks.

Scholz’s Gulf tour also includes the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar.

Germany is seeking to find alternatives for Russian energy resources amid the Russian war on Ukraine.

It remains unclear whether Scholz will be able to strike deals to import natural gas or green hydrogen following his tour.