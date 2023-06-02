Iran's uranium capable of making 3 to 5 nuclear bombs: ex-Israeli official

Yayınlanma: 02.06.2023 - 18:16

Güncelleme: 02.06.2023 - 18:16

A former head of Israel’s military intelligence on Thursday claimed that Iran possesses a quantity of uranium capable of making three to five nuclear bombs.

Speaking to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Amos Yadlin said that the recent report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) did not reveal anything new, adding that it is known for Israel that Iran is capable of making nuclear bombs.

On May 24, Israel’s army chief of staff also said Iran has made unprecedented progress in its uranium enrichment program.

“Iran has made more progress in the field of uranium enrichment than ever before. We are closely examining additional domains that lead to nuclear capability,” said Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi at the Herzliya Conference.

Israel has repeatedly accused Iran of seeking to build a nuclear bomb, a claim denied by Tehran, which says its program is designed for peaceful purposes.

Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from the landmark agreement in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate by taking steps away from its nuclear-related commitments. It has since gone on to surpass limits on the amount of uranium it is allowed to possess, as well as the levels to which it is allowed to enrich the nuclear material.