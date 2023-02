Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts southwestern Iran

Yayınlanma: 21 Şubat 2023 - 17:39

Güncelleme: 21 Şubat 2023 - 17:39

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck southeastern Iran's Fars province on Tuesday.

According to Iran's National Seismological Center, the earthquake was centered in the village of Dorz.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

There were no reports on casualties or damage caused by the earthquake.