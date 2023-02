Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts Turkey's central Nigde province

Yayınlanma: 25 Şubat 2023 - 17:24

Güncelleme: 25 Şubat 2023 - 17:27

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolted Türkiye’s central Nigde province on Saturday.

The earthquake had a depth of 7 kilometers (4.34 miles) and hit the Bor district at 1.27 p.m. local time (1027GMT), the Turkish disaster management agency AFAD said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The tremor comes as Türkiye grapples with the aftermath of the devastating Feb. 6 twin tremors in the country’s southern region.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

They have affected more than 13 million people, while the death toll is now over 44,200.