Man arrested after throwing 'shotgun cartridges' onto grounds of Buckingham Palace

Yayınlanma: 03.05.2023 - 12:19

Güncelleme: 03.05.2023 - 12:19

A man was apprehended outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for throwing objects believed to be shotgun cartridges onto the palace grounds, the London Metropolitan Police said.

Officers quickly detained the man at around 7 p.m local time (1800GMT) after he approached the gates of the palace, which is King Charles’ official London residence.

"Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody," said Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald in a statement.

"There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public. Officers remain at the scene and further enquiries are ongoing," it said.

The incident comes just a few days before Charles’ official coronation this Saturday, where security in the capital will be heightened for the first British coronation in nearly 70 years.