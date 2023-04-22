Massive 4-day Extinction Rebellion protest kicks off in London

Yayınlanma: 22.04.2023 - 18:01

Güncelleme: 22.04.2023 - 18:01

Environmental organizations have descended on London for a four-day protest event called "The Big One" lasting from Friday until Monday.

Despite the rain and cold weather, protesters already turned out in force to call for urgent action to reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment.

Top figures from the world of the arts, literature, and human rights, including Juliet Stevenson, Zadie Smith, Brian Eno, and Bianca Jagger, have joined forces with over 200 environmental and social justice groups to participate in the massive action organized by Extinction Rebellion.

"While we suffer the cost of living crisis, oil company shareholders rake in record profits. The people know it’s not a crisis, it’s a scandal," said Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Rob Callender.

"So we’re setting up People’s Pickets at these departments until they negotiate with us. And we’ll be back when the civil servants strike on the 28 April. And we’ll be back when the nurses strike on the 30 April. Because we’re all in this together."

Nick Dearden, the director of Global Justice Now, also said that the government, along with their "tame media and business friends," have had three decades to address the crisis that endangers the future of everyone, yet they have taken minimal action and instead worsened the situation.

The police presence was high Friday, but the protest remained peaceful, with activists chanting, singing, and waving banners as they made their way through the city.

Some 50,000 environmental activists are expected to converge on Westminster during the London Marathon weekend.

DEMANDS

Extinction Rebellion has issued a demand for the UK government to engage in discussions with them prior to the afternoon of Monday, April 24.

They are requesting that all licenses, funding, and authorizations for new oil and gas projects be terminated.

The group is also calling for a “Citizens Assembly” on climate and ecological justice, which would bring together ordinary people to help shape policy decisions.

One of their primary objectives is for the UK to make a legal commitment to achieving net zero by 2025.

If there is no response from the government by Tuesday morning, the group plans to form an "unprecedented coalition" and intensify its advocacy efforts in the coming weeks.