Messi scores again, Inter Miami moves on to Leagues Cup final

Yayınlanma: 16.08.2023 - 15:18

Güncelleme: 16.08.2023 - 15:18

Lionel Messi's goal against Philadelphia marked his ninth within just six games since his debut with Inter.

He has impressively found the net in each of his six appearances, solidifying his place at the summit of the Leagues Cup scoring chart.

Within a few weeks of joining Inter Miami, Messi has already climbed to the third spot on the club's all-time scoring record, trailing compatriot Gonzalo Higuain by only 20 goals for the top position.

The scoring spree commenced when Josef Martinez netted the opening goal for Miami, followed by Messi's 20th-minute strike from more than 30 yards out.

His low rocket eluded Union's keeper Andre Blake's outstretched fingertips and ricocheted off the right post into the net.

Veteran Spaniard Jordi Alba contributed the third goal for Miami, timed perfectly in first-half stoppage, making his mark with his first goal in four appearances after recently joining Inter.

Philadelphia's Alejandro Bedoya managed to pull one back with 17 minutes left, but Miami's David Ruiz extinguished hopes of a late Union resurgence with a fourth goal after 84 minutes.

In the other Leagues Cup semifinal on Tuesday, Nashville SC secured a 2-0 victory over Monterrey, setting the stage for a final clash against Miami.

The crowning moment of the tournament will unfold on August 19 in Nashville, Tennessee, as the two teams vie for the championship.

The Leagues Cup, an annual competition between MLS and Mexico's Liga MX, expanded this year to encompass all teams from both leagues.

