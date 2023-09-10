Moroccan football players donate blood in wake of deadly earthquake

Yayınlanma: 10.09.2023 - 17:45

Güncelleme: 10.09.2023 - 17:45

Morocco’s national football team on Saturday donated blood in the wake of Friday’s earthquake that left over 1,000 people dead.

The Moroccan national team’s account on the X social media platform posted pictures of the Moroccan players donating blood.

Earlier, Amal Duraid, the director of the Regional Center for Blood Transfusion in Casablanca, launched an appeal for blood donations to help the people injured by the earthquake.

“I appeal to all citizens across Morocco to go to the nearest centers to donate blood, given that the death toll from the earthquake is on the rise,” Duraid told Anadolu.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, a number of citizens gathered to donate blood in several cities, including Marrakesh and Rabat.

At least 1,037 people were killed and 1,204 others injured following a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday.

Fatalities from the magnitude 7.0 quake occurred in various regions, including Al Haouz and Marrakesh provinces, as well as the cities of Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua, and Taroudant, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement.