People worldwide swelter, suffer, die under climate change-fueled heat waves

This summer, climate change has fueled extreme heat waves around the world, triggering weather warnings and claiming numerous lives.

From North America to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, nations are grappling with scorching temperatures.

In the US, a nationwide alert has been issued as sweltering heat and oppressive humidity blanket various regions.

Mexico has also been severely impacted, with temperatures surpassing 40C (104F). More than 110 people have lost their lives due to the high temperature.

The UK sweltered through its hottest June since record-keeping began in 1884. The average temperature was 15.8C (60.44F), almost a degree higher than previous highs for the month.

Iran, known for its blistering summers, witnessed temperatures reaching a staggering 50C (122F) in some areas.

In Spain, the mercury soared to a scorching 44C (111.2F). The country faced alarming conditions throughout June, with eight out of its 17 autonomous administrations issuing alerts.

Pakistan and India have also suffered the devastating consequences of the hot spell. Heatstroke-related incidents claimed the lives of at least 22 people in Pakistan, while more than 150 individuals passed on in India.

Even China has been seeing the hottest days in six decades, with temperatures reaching up to 40C (104F).