Quran burning could damage Sweden's image, says foreign minister

Yayınlanma: 03.07.2023 - 16:57

Güncelleme: 03.07.2023 - 16:57

After the burning of the Muslim holy book of Quran in Stockholm last week, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said such incidents “could turn our country's good image into a bad one.”

Speaking to local daily Sydsvenskan on Monday, Billstrom said the Swedish state is struggling to save its reputation.

"Sweden's good image will change in the long run if it continues to be portrayed as Islamophobic. It is difficult to predict what the consequences will be in the process of Sweden's NATO membership approval. Defense is also important,” the foreign minister said, drawing attention to Turkiye’s reservations in ratifying Sweden’s accession to NATO.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned the burning of the Quran in front of a mosque on June 28, the first day of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Stockholm.

The statement said: "The Swedish government understands that the Islamophobic actions of individuals in the demonstrations in the country can be offensive to Muslims. We strongly condemn these actions that do not reflect the views of the Swedish government in any way."

"Racism, xenophobia and their related intolerance have no place in Sweden or Europe," the ministry said, describing the burning of the Quran and other holy books as a "clear provocation”.

The incident took place outside the Stockholm Central Mosque and drew widespread condemnation from across the world, including from Iranian authorities.

"In Sweden, freedom of expression enjoys strong protection. But naturally this does not mean that the Government supports every opinion that is expressed. Public gatherings that are entirely legal can also be polarizing and offensive," the ministry said.

It added: "Demonstrations like that held on Wednesday are just that. And they also have serious consequences for Sweden’s internal safety and security."???????