Russia 'plays brinkmanship' during each renewal period for Black Sea grain deal: UK

Yayınlanma: 04.07.2023 - 14:59

Güncelleme: 04.07.2023 - 14:59

Every time the renewal period for the Black Sea grain deal approaches, Russia "plays brinkmanship" with the food on people's tables around the world, the UK's permanent representative to the UN said Monday.

Barbara Woodward was speaking during a press conference after Britain took over the presidency of the UN Security Council from the United Arab Emirates.

"Powerful countries are neglecting their responsibilities, and we want to be an agent of progress to change that," said Woodward, drawing attention to the importance of multilateralism.

She said although multilateralism has worked well for the last 80 years, more remains to be done to promote a more inclusive world and offer others a seat at the table, noting that the Security Council needs to be reformed and enlarged.

In this context, the UK supports the inclusion of India, Brazil, Germany, Japan and African countries in the Council, she said.

"We'll use our presidency to ensure the truth is heard about Russia's war crimes and once again urge Russia to end the war," she said, adding that another meeting on Ukraine will be held.

Arguing that Russia abused its position at the Security Council, Woodward noted that they will act in coordination with other member states to use time efficiently.

UK 'not confident' that grain deal will be renewed

Woodward said she was "not confident" that the Black Sea Grain Initiative would be renewed.

She said the deal will expire on July 18 and the UK supports its continuation, adding the initiative has made significant contributions.

"I'm not confident about its renewal. I don't know how this is factoring into Russia's calculations, but I know that the UN is doing all it can and we will do all we can," she said.

Regarding Russia's promise to give free grain to African countries, she said, "I don't take that promise at face value at all."

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed the deal in Istanbul last July to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were halted after the start of the Ukraine war in February last year.

The deal has been renewed several times since then and was extended for another two months on May 18.