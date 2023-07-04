Russia says Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow Vnukovo airport foiled
Defense Ministry claims 5 Ukrainian drones attempted to target airport, other facilities.
Russia said on Tuesday that five Ukrainian drones were destroyed in an attempted attack on the Moscow Vnukovo airport and other facilities.
In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said that four drones were shot down by the air defense systems, while one was jammed on the territory of the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region.
Separately, the federal air transport agency, Rosaviation, announced that several flights were rerouted from the Vnukovo airport.
According to the agency, normal traffic resumed after 08.00 a.m. Moscow time (0500GTM).
