Spain national football women’s team refuse to play until federation head steps down after kissing player

Yayınlanma: 26.08.2023 - 12:15

Güncelleme: 26.08.2023 - 12:15

The Spanish women’s national football team released a statement Friday that said they will not play until Football Federation Chairman Luis Rubiales resigns after he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the team won the World Cup last week.

The statement, inked by 56 members of the team, including all 23 from the World Cup winning squad, said they would not return to the national team if the current president continues.

"I want to clarify, that at no time did I consent to the kiss. I don't tolerate that my word is questioned, much less that words are invented that I haven't said," Hermoso said in a statement. "I felt vulnerable and a victim of an assault, an impulsive, macho act, out of place and with no type of consent on my part. Simply, I was not respected."

Hermoso said she felt like she had been assaulted by Rubiales when he forced a kiss on her. “I felt vulnerable and was a victim of assault, what happened was sexist, impulsive, out of place, and non-consensual."

"This type of incident joins a long list of situations that us players have been reporting in the last few years ... this is just the straw that broke the camel's back and all the world was able to see it," she added.

Rubiales kissed Hermoso during the trophy presentation at Stadium Australia after Spain's 1-0 win against England.

Although Rubiales apologized, several ministers, politicians and non-governmental organizations in Spain criticized him and demanded his resignation.

FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales for inappropriate conduct.

However, in a shocking speech Friday, Rubiales refused to step down for kissing a female player while celebrating the World Cup victory.