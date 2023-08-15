The death toll from landslides in the Himalayas has risen to 57. 10 people were not found

Yayınlanma: 15.08.2023 - 14:49

Güncelleme: 15.08.2023 - 14:49

Torrential rains, which, along with unabated construction have frequently triggered deadly flash floods and landslides in the mountains of India and neighboring Pakistan and Nepal over the past few years, have been attributed to climate change.

The destruction from the landslides was severe in India's Himachal Pradesh, where structures were swept away under rocks and falling trees, roads had caved in, and power and the railway network were disrupted.

"The death toll could rise," the northern state's chief minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, told news agency ANI as he presided over a muted ceremony marking India's Independence Day on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, three more bodies were pulled out from the site of a temple that collapsed after landslides in the state capital Shimla, where 14 people were killed in rain-related incidents, said disaster management official Praveen Bhardwaj.

At least 55 people have died in the state due to the disaster, Bhardwaj said. Two people also died in neighboring Uttarakhand state in rain-related incidents.

Television footage showed hundreds gathered at rescue sites as emergency workers and excavating machines removed tree trunks and mud.

"Two of my colleagues and their families are missing ... We still have hope that god will perform a miracle and my colleague professor P.L. Sharma, his wife, and son will be safely rescued," Pusphpa Lata, a Shimla resident, told ANI news agency, in which Reuters has a minority stake.

Heavy rain will continue until Wednesday in parts of Himachal Pradesh and neighboring Uttarakhand. Both states suffered widespread damage last month, too, due to continuous downpours, and have recorded 45% and 18% above-normal rainfall during this monsoon season that began June 1.