The Rolling Stones announces their 1st album in 18 years

Yayınlanma: 07.09.2023 - 11:10

Güncelleme: 07.09.2023 - 11:10

In a landmark announcement for the music industry, and a fresh hurrah from the 1960s “British invasion,” the Rolling Stones have officially confirmed the release of a forthcoming studio album, Hackney Diamonds.

This marks the legendary British rock band's first original album in a staggering 18 years, since the debut of their 2005 A Bigger Bang, with new octogenarian Mick Jagger still doing what he does best.

The 12-track album is set to hit the shelves on Oct. 20, spearheaded by the release of the lead single, Angry.

While the band did release the blues-inspired album Blue & Lonesome in 2016, featuring covers of classics from luminaries such as Howlin’ Wolf and Little Walter, Hackney Diamonds promises to be a return to their original songwriting prowess and signature rock 'n' roll sound that has captivated audiences for generations, according to early hype.