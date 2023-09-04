Turkish and Russian Presidents to convene in Sochi on monday

Yayınlanma: 04.09.2023 - 10:21

Güncelleme: 04.09.2023 - 10:21

Erdogan's visit to Sochi, extending for one day, comes as a response to Putin's invitation and reflects the ongoing dialogue between the two nations. Türkiye's Communications Directorate released an official statement confirming this high-level engagement.

The meeting is poised to encompass a comprehensive examination of the wide-ranging relationship between Turkey and Russia. In addition, the discussions will delve into current global and regional matters of mutual interest.

This diplomatic interaction between Erdogan and Putin underscores the importance of dialogue and cooperation between the two nations in navigating complex international issues.