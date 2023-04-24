Türkiye condemns 'Armenian terrorism' assassinating diplomats

Yayınlanma: 24.04.2023 - 17:24

Güncelleme: 24.04.2023 - 17:24

Türkiye on Monday condemned "Armenian terrorism" for killing many Turkish diplomats.

"We condemn the Armenian terrorism assassinating many members of our Ministry based on unfounded allegations distorting the history.

"We commemorate our martyrs with respect and gratitude. May Allah's mercy be upon them!" the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

In a visual, the ministry also shared the names of the victims.

Since the 1970s, Armenian terrorist groups have killed 31 Turkish diplomats and family members.

The vast majority of the attacks were carried out by two terrorist groups, the so-called "Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA)" and the so-called "Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide (JCAG)."

ASALA, founded in 1975, was the first Armenian terrorist group to wage war against Türkiye, and the JCAG was founded the same year in Beirut.

ASALA not only targeted Türkiye but also other countries and became infamous for a 1975 bomb attack on the Beirut office of the World Council of Churches.

The JCAG, which claimed that it only got support from the Armenia diaspora rather than foreign partners, only targeted Türkiye because it believed that attacking other countries would damage the so-called "Armenian struggle."