Türkiye continues to battle forest fires in its western, southern provinces

Yayınlanma: 18.07.2023 - 11:41

Güncelleme: 18.07.2023 - 11:41

Türkiye continued to battle forest fires Monday, particularly in its western provinces of Mugla, Canakkale and Tekirdag and Adana, Mersin and Hatay provinces in the south.

Fires broke out in Ayvacik district in Canakkale, Malkara district in Tekirdag, Datca district in Mugla, Gulnar and Mezitli districts in Mersin, Karaisali district in Adana and Belen district in Hatay.

Canakkale Governor Ilhami Aktas said winds fueled the fire’s spread but they remained determined in their fight against it.

Efforts to control the fire in Canakkale involve six aircraft, 15 helicopters, 109 water sprinklers, 14 pieces of heavy equipment and 543 personnel.

The fires in Ayvacik and Malkara districts are being tackled from both the air and the ground.

A fire that started at a restaurant in Datca district and later spread to the surrounding forest has been successfully extinguished. Agricultural, maquis and forest areas were impacted.

A fire that broke out in Gulnar district has been contained, while a fire in Mezitli district has been extinguished.

Firefighting efforts are currently concentrated in Hatay, Mersin and Canakkale.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said late Sunday that 16 of the 19 forest fires that broke out during the day were under control.