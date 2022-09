Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant reconnects to power grid

18 Eylül 2022 Pazar, 16:07

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been reconnected to the Ukrainian power grid, according to local media on Saturday.

One of the four main external power lines that have all been damaged during the Russian shelling has been repaired by the engineers, the state-run news agency Ukrinform reported.

The office of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was also informed about the reconnection.

The restored 750-kilovolt (kV) line is now providing Zaporizhzhia with the electricity it needs.

The last of the plant’s six reactors was disconnected from the power grid last week, according to a statement by Energoatom, Ukraine’s atomic power operator.

Zaporizhzhia, one of the 10 largest nuclear power plants in the world, generated 20% of Ukraine’s electricity before the war.

A team of experts from the IAEA led by its chief Rafael Grossi inspected the facility in early September.