Venezuelan President Maduro visit Turkey

08 Haziran 2022 Çarşamba, 18:14

Maduro has repeatedly said he will visit Turkey, one of a handful of countries globally with whom he maintains ties amidst stiff sanctions by the United States.

Maduro first paid a visit to Anıtkabir. Maduro, who laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, stood in silence, and then had a souvenir photo taken with his delegation. Maduro, who also signed the Anıtkabir Private Book, said in the book, "I am here to pay my respects in front of Mustafa Kemal, the founder of this great homeland" wrote. Maduro also said, "Long live Turkey, long live Venezuela, long live our saviors."

Turkey has since 2018 increased its exports to Venezuela, including food and personal hygiene products. The South American country has in turn sold gold to Turkey, though the amount is not public.

In April the two countries signed seven agreements during a visit to Venezuela by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

They offered no details on the deals on oil, gas, tourism, sports and other areas.

Cavusoglu has said he wants trade between the two countries to reach $1.5 billion annually, up from some $850 million currently.

Maduro faced harsh criticism from his country's opposition when he and wife Cilia Flores dined on expensive steak at a "Salt Bae" restaurant in Istanbul, during a 2018 stop-off while returning from a visit to China.

His rivals said Maduro was flaunting what they say is ill-gotten wealth at the restaurant, owned by celebrity chef Nusret Gokce, while many Venezuelans struggle daily to find enough to eat.