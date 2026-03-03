Game Pass'e mart ayında eklenecek ve ayrılacak oyunlar belli oldu

Microsoft'un Xbox Game Pass abonelik servisine yeni eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu. Platforma 17 Mart'a kadar 9 oyun eklenecek. 3 Mart tarihiyle Final Fantasy III ve Kingdom Come: Deliverance II eklenmiş durumda. 4 Mart tarihinde to a T ve EA Sports F1 25 eklenecek.
Tüm liste şu şekilde:
3 Mart
- Final Fantasy III (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S ve PC)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S ve PC)
4 Mart
- to a T (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S ve PC)
- EA Sports F1 25 (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S ve PC)
5 Mart
- Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S, El Konsolu ve PC)
10 Mart
- Construction Simulator (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Bulut ve Konsol)
12 Mart
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Bulut, Konsol, El Konsolu ve PC)
17 Mart
- DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S ve PC)
Game Pass kütüphanesinden kaldırılacak oyunların listesi de açıklandı. Buna göre Bratz Rhythm & Style, Enter the Gungeon, F1 23, He is Coming, Lightyear Frontier ve Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island artık 16 Mart'tan sonra Game Pass kütüphanesinde yer almayacak.