3.03.2026 19:05:00
Game Pass'e mart ayında eklenecek ve ayrılacak oyunlar belli oldu

Xbox Game Pass'e martta eklenecek oyunlar belli olurken, ay sonuna kadar kütüphaneden kaldırılacak oyunlar da açıklandı.

Microsoft'un Xbox Game Pass abonelik servisine yeni eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu. Platforma 17 Mart'a kadar 9 oyun eklenecek. 3 Mart tarihiyle Final Fantasy III ve Kingdom Come: Deliverance II eklenmiş durumda. 4 Mart tarihinde to a T ve EA Sports F1 25 eklenecek. 

Tüm liste şu şekilde:

3 Mart

  • Final Fantasy III (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S ve PC)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S ve PC)

4 Mart

  • to a T (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S ve PC)
  • EA Sports F1 25 (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S ve PC)

5 Mart

  • Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S, El Konsolu ve PC)

10 Mart

  • Construction Simulator (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (Bulut ve Konsol)

12 Mart

  • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Bulut, Konsol, El Konsolu ve PC)

17 Mart

  • DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S ve PC)

Game Pass kütüphanesinden kaldırılacak oyunların listesi de açıklandı. Buna göre Bratz Rhythm & Style, Enter the Gungeon, F1 23, He is Coming, Lightyear Frontier ve Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island artık 16 Mart'tan sonra Game Pass kütüphanesinde yer almayacak.

