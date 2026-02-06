GeForce NOW'a şubat ayında eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu

Cumhuriyet Gazetesi Logo
6.02.2026 21:55:00
Haber Merkezi
NVIDIA servisi olan GeForce NOW için şubat ayı boyunca yeni oyunlar dahil edilecek.

GeForce NOW için şubat ayı boyunca onlarca oyun dahil olacak. Listede eskiden yayınlanmış oyunlar olduğu gibi daha yeni çıkması beklenen oyunlar da olacak. 

Bulut oyun hizmetine eklenecek oyunların tamamı ise şu şekilde olacak:

3 Şubat

Indika - Xbox

5 Şubat

Menace - Xbox, Steam

World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic Anniversary Edition - Battle.net

PUBG: BLINDSPOT - Steam

6 Şubat

Carmageddon: Rogue Shift - Steam

Delta Force - Steam

Fallout Shelter - Steam

Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition - Steam, Xbox

Roadcraft - Steam

Wildgate - Epic Games

HumanitZ - Steam

12 Şubat

Disciples: Domination - Steam

13 Şubat

REANIMAL - Steam

Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Xbox

17 Şubat

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Xbox

Norse: Oath of Blood - Steam

18 Şubat

Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown - Steam

19 Şubat

Styx: Blades of Greed - Steam

20 Şubat

Ys X: Proud Nordics - Steam

26 Şubat

Resident Evil: Requiem - Steam

Şubat ayı boyunca platforma gelecek oyunlar:

DEVOUR - Steam

Torque Drift 2 - Steam

Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power - Epic Games

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince - Epic Games

İlgili Konular: #nvidia #Video oyunu #GeForce Now

