PlayStation'da Xbox oyunları etkisi

Microsoft'un bazı Xbox oyunları bir süredir PlayStation için sunuluyor. Bu oyunlar sayesinde Xbox oyunlarına olan ilgi arttı. PlayStation'da ise en çok satan 10 oyundan 6'sı Xbox oyunu oldu.
Yılın ikinci çeyreğinde en çok satan PlayStation oyunları:
Forza Horizon 5 - Microsoft
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion: Remastered - Microsoft
MLB: The Show 25 - Sony
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Microsoft
Doom: The Dark Ages - Microsoft
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Microsoft
Minecraft - Microsoft
Assassin's Creed: Shadows - Ubisoft
GTA 5 - Take-Two
WWE 2K25 - Take-Two