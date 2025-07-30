PlayStation'da Xbox oyunları etkisi

Cumhuriyet Gazetesi Logo
30.07.2025 22:46:00
Haber Merkezi
Microsoft'un Xbox oyunlarını diğer platformlara açması oyunseverler tarafından ilgiyle karşılanmıştı. PlayStation tarafında ise işler Microsoft'un yararına oldu.

Microsoft'un bazı Xbox oyunları bir süredir PlayStation için sunuluyor. Bu oyunlar sayesinde Xbox oyunlarına olan ilgi arttı. PlayStation'da ise en çok satan 10 oyundan 6'sı Xbox oyunu oldu. 

Yılın ikinci çeyreğinde en çok satan PlayStation oyunları:

Forza Horizon 5 - Microsoft

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion: Remastered - Microsoft

MLB: The Show 25 - Sony

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Microsoft

Doom: The Dark Ages - Microsoft

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Microsoft

Minecraft  - Microsoft

Assassin's Creed: Shadows - Ubisoft 

GTA 5 - Take-Two

WWE 2K25 - Take-Two

