PlayStation Plus abonelerine ücretsiz sunulacak oyunlar

PlayStation Plus için temmuz ayında yaklaşık değeri 3 bin 723 TL olan 3 oyun ücretsiz olarak sunulacak. PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra ve Deluxe aboneleri için sunulacak oyunlar Diablo IV, The King of Fighters XV ve Jusant oluyor.
PLAYSTATION İÇİN 3 OYUN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK SUNULUYOR
Diablo IV normalde 1.799,99 TL'ye PS4 ve PS4 için satılıyor. The King of Fighters XV yine PS4/PS5 için 1.049 TL'ye ve Jusant yalnızca PS5 için 875 TL'ye satılıyordu.
Haziran ayında da şu oyunlar eklenmişti. PlayStation 4 ve PlayStation 5 için eklenen oyunlar
Battlefield 2042 (PS5, PS4)
We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie (PS5, PS4)
Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes (PS5, PS4)
Train Sim World 5 (PS5, PS4)
Endless Dungeon (PS5, PS4)
Deus Ex: The Conspiracy (PS5, PS4)
FBC: Firebreak (PS5)
Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 (PS5)
theHunter: Call of the Wild (PS4)
FBC: Firebreak