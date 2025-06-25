PlayStation Plus abonelerine ücretsiz sunulacak oyunlar

Cumhuriyet Gazetesi Logo
PlayStation Plus abonelerine temmuzda sunulacak oyunlar açıklandı. Buna göre 3 oyun ücretsiz hale gelecek.

PlayStation Plus için temmuz ayında yaklaşık değeri 3 bin 723 TL olan 3 oyun ücretsiz olarak sunulacak. PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra ve Deluxe aboneleri için sunulacak oyunlar Diablo IV, The King of Fighters XV ve Jusant oluyor.

PLAYSTATION İÇİN 3 OYUN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK SUNULUYOR

Diablo IV normalde 1.799,99 TL'ye PS4 ve PS4 için satılıyor. The King of Fighters XV yine PS4/PS5 için 1.049 TL'ye ve Jusant yalnızca PS5 için 875 TL'ye satılıyordu.

Haziran ayında da şu oyunlar eklenmişti. PlayStation 4 ve PlayStation 5 için eklenen oyunlar

Battlefield 2042 (PS5, PS4)

We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie (PS5, PS4)

Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes (PS5, PS4)

Train Sim World 5 (PS5, PS4)

Endless Dungeon (PS5, PS4)

Deus Ex: The Conspiracy (PS5, PS4)

FBC: Firebreak (PS5)

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 (PS5)

theHunter: Call of the Wild (PS4)

FBC: Firebreak




