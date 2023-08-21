Brazilian President wants one-on-one meeting with Putin

Yayınlanma: 21.08.2023 - 17:38

Güncelleme: 21.08.2023 - 17:38

President Lula da Silva emphasized that the BRICS leaders will discuss the use of alternative financial instruments to increase the volume of trade within the union. This strategic move is expected to reduce dependence on foreign currencies.



In light of the BRICS summit scheduled for August 22-24 in Johannesburg, Lula da Silva expressed his desire to meet personally with President Putin, given the importance of the issues to be discussed, TASS reported. Although Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Lula da Silva underlined the importance of the presence of the Russian President during the talks. Lula da Silva said: "Lavrov is a highly respected and skilled diplomat, but the personal presence of President Putin is also very important. Our talks will cover important global issues such as peace and the fight against inequality, and I am really looking forward to the opportunity to have a one-on-one meeting with President Putin."



Alongside these critical issues, BRICS leaders will discuss strategies focused on adopting alternative financial instruments to stimulate trade within the union and thus reduce dependence on foreign currencies.



The BRICS summit in Johannesburg promises to be an unprecedented gathering of heads of state and government from the countries of the Global South. It will be attended by the leaders of 54 African countries and is of great importance. The participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link underscores the global reach and importance of the event.



