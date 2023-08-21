BRICS expansion gains momentum

Yayınlanma: 21.08.2023 - 10:44

Güncelleme: 21.08.2023 - 10:44

Over 20 countries have formally applied to join BRICS, the bloc of emerging economies encompassing Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

"An expanded BRICS will represent a diverse group of nations with varying political systems, united by the common aspiration for a more balanced global order," stated South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in a televised address on Sunday night.

South Africa will host the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, welcoming Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Russian President Vladimir Putin will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

In March, an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Putin impeded his attendance at the summit scheduled for August 22-24. South Africa, a signatory to the Rome Statute establishing the court, faced legal constraints.

President Xi is set to arrive in South Africa on Monday, a day prior to the summit's commencement, marking his fourth state visit to the country.

South Africa shares a strategic relationship with China and is anticipated to finalize several agreements during Xi's visit.

Ramaphosa stated that the summit will host over 30 heads of state and government from across Africa, focusing on building a partnership between BRICS and the continent. This endeavor aims to unlock opportunities for increased trade, investment, and infrastructure development.

The President mentioned that alongside welcoming African leaders, attendees will include representatives from various countries in the Global South, spanning the Caribbean, South America, the Middle East, West Asia, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also slated to attend the summit, responding to the bloc's invitation.

"Our support for the United Nations coexists with our unwavering belief in the necessity of genuine reform, rendering the premier multilateral institution more democratic, representative, and efficient," expressed the South African leader in his address.

Ramaphosa highlighted the imperative transformation of the United Nations Security Council into a more inclusive and effective body, capable of ensuring global peace and security.

Furthermore, he affirmed his country's endorsement of BRICS membership expansion, recognizing its value transcending the interests of existing members.

Presently, BRICS collectively accounts for a quarter of the global economy, contributing to a fifth of global trade, and embracing over 40% of the world's population.