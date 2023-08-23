Chinese leader criticizes US and NATO's expansionist efforts
President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China voiced criticism of the United States and NATO during his speech at the 15th BRICS Summit.
Addressing the summit hosted by South Africa in Johannesburg, President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China criticized the expansionist endeavors followed by NATO and the United States.
The key points from Xi's speech include:
"Some countries, driven by an obsession with maintaining hegemony, have taken extreme measures to hinder the progress of emerging markets and developing nations. The rapid growth of any nation welcomed with containment, and advancement welcomed with obstruction. However, this approach is futile, as I have consistently reiterated that extinguishing another's lamp does not bring light to oneself. Reality has proven that any endeavor to expand a military alliance's influence and its territorial check or to narrow down the security space of other nations, ultimately results in a security impasse and instability for all countries. The path forward lies in embracing a fresh security vision – one that is rooted in commonality, inclusiveness, cooperation, and sustainability, thereby paving the way towards global security."
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- Saldırı anları saniye saniye kamerada
- ‘Hesabını millete verir’
- Engel, Akşener-Erdoğan görüşmesiyle aşıldı
- Cezaevinde maç izlemenin bedeli 116 bin TL!
- Çanakkale'deki yangının başlama görüntüsü ortaya çıktı
- 'Erdoğan'ın kafasında 3 formül var...'
- Zamma 'Hakem Kurulu' karar verecek
- Eski MHP ilçe başkanı öldürüldü
- Zorba ev sahibi kiracısının evini bastı!
- Memur için zam oranı belli oldu