Chinese leader criticizes US and NATO's expansionist efforts

Yayınlanma: 23.08.2023 - 12:08

Güncelleme: 23.08.2023 - 12:08

Addressing the summit hosted by South Africa in Johannesburg, President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China criticized the expansionist endeavors followed by NATO and the United States.

The key points from Xi's speech include:

"Some countries, driven by an obsession with maintaining hegemony, have taken extreme measures to hinder the progress of emerging markets and developing nations. The rapid growth of any nation welcomed with containment, and advancement welcomed with obstruction. However, this approach is futile, as I have consistently reiterated that extinguishing another's lamp does not bring light to oneself. Reality has proven that any endeavor to expand a military alliance's influence and its territorial check or to narrow down the security space of other nations, ultimately results in a security impasse and instability for all countries. The path forward lies in embracing a fresh security vision – one that is rooted in commonality, inclusiveness, cooperation, and sustainability, thereby paving the way towards global security."