Ex-Turkish Airlines head Ilker Ayci named Air India CEO

14 Şubat 2022 Pazartesi, 17:27

Former chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci was appointed the CEO of India's national carrier Air India, Tata Sons announced on Monday.

Ayci will assume his responsibilities by April 1, the company said in a statement.

"Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilize the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality," Ayci said.

He was the chairman of Turkiye's national flag carrier from April 2015 to January 2022.

Tata Group set up Tata Airlines in 1932, which was later renamed as Air India.

Recently, Tata Group officially took over Air India from the government.