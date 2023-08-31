5 Historical Structures to Visit in Istanbul
Istanbul is home to a wide variety of architectural structures from the Byzantine, Ottoman and modern Turkish periods. The architectural structure of Istanbul is a reflection of the rich historical and cultural heritage of the city.
Here are 5 of the most important architectural structures of Istanbul that you should see while you are visiting the beautiful city…
1. Hagia Sophia Mosque
It is one of the most important historical buildings of Istanbul. It was built by the Byzantine Emperor Justinianus between 532-537. Hagia Sophia, which was the largest church in the world at that time, was converted into a mosque with the conquest of Istanbul in 1453. Hagia Sophia is one of the most important touristic centres of the world with its magnificent architecture and rich history.
2. Topkapi Palace
Topkapi Palace, located in Istanbul, which was the capital of the Ottoman Empire for 400 years, is one of the most important palaces of the Ottoman Empire. Topkapi Palace, which was built by Fatih Sultan Mehmet in 1453, was used as the residence of the Ottoman sultans until the 19th century. Topkapi Palace is one of the largest museums in the world and contains many artifacts from Ottoman history.
3. Grand Bazaar
The Grand Bazaar, the largest covered bazaar in Istanbul, is one of the oldest and largest shopping centers in the world. Built by Fatih Sultan Mehmet in the 15th century, the Grand Bazaar consists of approximately 4,000 shops. All kinds of goods are sold in the Grand Bazaar and are visited by thousands of people every day.
4. Basilica Cistern
One of the most important historical structures of Istanbul, the Basilica Cistern was built by the Byzantine Emperor Justinian I between 532-533. Yerebatan Cistern is an underground cistern built to meet the water needs of Istanbul. The Basilica Cistern is an impressive structure with its columns and water pools.
5. Galata Tower
Galata Tower, one of the most important symbols of Istanbul, was built in 1348 by the Genoese. Galata Tower is the tallest structure in Istanbul and is an ideal place to take in the magnificent view of the city. Galata Tower also serves as a museum.
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- 'Hakemlik yerine işverenin noterliği yapıldı'
- 'Gidenlerin kanları kurumadan...'
- Memurun zam oranı belli oldu
- İkinci el araç ve gayrimenkul satışına düzenleme
- Benzine indirim pompaya yansıdı!
- Bakan Işıkhan'dan 'memur zammı' açıklaması
- İşte meslek meslek memur maaşları...
- Sabancı çiftinin sağlık durumunda yeni gelişme
- YKS 833'üncüsü Boğaziçi'ne giremedi!
- Birlikte oldukları iddia ediliyordu: Cevap geldi!