Top 7 places to visit in Turkey's eastern Black Sea region
The eastern Black Sea region of Turkey is less visited by tourists compared to the western part. However, it offers breathtaking landscapes, unique cultural experiences, and historical sites.
Here are some of the top tourist spots in Turkey's eastern Black Sea region...
Artvin
Known for its dramatic landscapes, Artvin is a paradise for nature enthusiasts. The lush green valleys, towering mountains, and impressive canyons make it a great destination for trekking, hiking, and wildlife watching.
Ayder Plateau
Located in the Rize province, Ayder Plateau is a stunning highland area surrounded by mountains and forests. Visitors can enjoy hot springs, traditional wooden houses, and the chance to experience authentic village life.
Sumela Monastery
Although mentioned earlier, the Sumela Monastery in Trabzon deserves special attention. This ancient Orthodox monastery is perched dramatically on the cliffs of a forested mountain, offering breathtaking views and a sense of history.
Zigana Pass
This mountain pass connects the Gümüşhane and Trabzon provinces, offering mesmerizing scenery along the way. The winding road takes you through lush forests and alpine landscapes, making it a popular route for road trips.
Karagöl-Sahara National Park
Situated in the Artvin province, this national park is a haven of natural beauty. It features Karagöl, a picturesque lake surrounded by dense forests, and the Sahara Plateau with its unique landscapes.
Uzungöl
Though mentioned earlier, Uzungöl is still worth a special mention for its serene lake and beautiful surroundings. It's a must-visit spot for nature lovers in the eastern Black Sea region.
Gümüşhane
This charming town is surrounded by stunning nature, including the Tomara Waterfall and Karaca Cave, a fascinating underground wonder.
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- Artık yeni bir 'tarikatımız' var!
- Oğlu Bronny kalp krizi geçirdi
- 'O kollar kırılacak, yaklaştığı kesin...'
- Sıcak havalarda bu şekilde beslenin!
- THY uçağında intihar! Zorunlu iniş yapıldı
- Ali Erbaş’ın kızı da isyan etti
- Galatasaray'a Angelino'dan kötü haber!
- Kılıçdaroğlu, vekillerle bir araya geldi
- Tanju Özcan ihraç edildi!
- Eren Erdem'den 'Halk TV ile anlaşma' açıklaması