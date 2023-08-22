German Minister backs Ukraine's use of unmanned aerial vehicles against Moscow

Yayınlanma: 22.08.2023 - 16:53

Güncelleme: 22.08.2023 - 16:53

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock reaffirmed Ukraine's drone attacks within Russia as a defense of its people and asserted that Kyiv's actions are in accordance with international law.

"In the face of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the UN Charter enshrines Ukraine's right to safeguard its nation and citizens," Baerbock stated during a joint press conference alongside Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Berlin.

When addressing recent drone attacks on Moscow, Baerbock highlighted, "Russia's actions breach the UN Charter's prohibition on the use of force. Russia's continuous airstrikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, targeting grain silos, hospitals, and places of worship, are clear examples of such violations. Ukraine is acting to protect itself under the umbrella of international law."

Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna echoed his support for Ukraine's defensive stance and emphasized that Kyiv's military operations are in line with international legal principles.

"Russia is accountable for instigating this aggression. Russia holds responsibility for initiating genocide. Every action taken by Russia within Ukraine is under its jurisdiction," Tsahkna stated firmly.

He emphasized the need to restrain Russia's activities to its own territory: "Our priority is to repel Russia's influence back within its own borders. We must leverage all possible avenues to achieve this."