Hatay is marching and calling out... No forgetting, no forgiving, no making amends!

Yayınlanma: 22.04.2023 - 17:51

Güncelleme: 22.04.2023 - 17:51

Citizens in Hatay, which was hit the hardest by the 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, the epicenter of which was Kahramanmaras, and which was shaken once again by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on February 20, organized a big march today.

CARNATIONS AND LAUREL BRANCHES WERE LEFT IN THE ASI RIVER!

The march, led by the SOL Party, which has been organizing solidarity activities in the region since the first days of the earthquake disaster, started at 15.00 at the Sosyete Pazarı in Defne district.

During the mass march, the slogan "No forgetting, no forgiveness, no forgiveness!" was frequently chanted, while carnations and laurel branches were left in the Asi River, one of the symbols of the city, in memory of the citizens who lost their lives.

"WE STAND UP FOR HATAY"

In a written statement on the march, the SOL Party said:

"We stand up for Hatay. Let's hold those who turned the earthquake into a disaster to account! Let's rebuild Hatay with our solidarity and struggle."

BECAME A HOT TOPIC ON SOCIAL MEDIA

On the other hand, there were thousands of posts on social media with announcements and calls for the march. The hashtag #HatayWalks on Twitter quickly rose to the first place among the most talked about topics.