Muslims in the Netherlands protest against Quran attacks

Yayınlanma: 27.08.2023 - 09:53

Güncelleme: 27.08.2023 - 09:53

Amidst ongoing instances of Islamophobia across Europe, Muslims in the Dutch city of The Hague took part in a protest organized by Islamic organizations on Saturday.

Protesters gathered at Malieveld Square, carrying copies of the Quran and displaying signs that conveyed messages of unity and respect for the holy book. Among the signs were phrases such as "The Qur'an provides us with guiding light; fire cannot burn the Sun" and "I cherish the Qur'an." The demonstrators later proceeded toward the Danish and Swedish embassies.

The protest aimed to denounce acts hostile to the Quran and condemn governments that allow such actions. Chants of "Stop burning our holy book!" and "Shame on the Danish and Swedish governments!" echoed through the gathering. Additionally, verses from the Qur'an were recited by the demonstrators.

During the protest, Serdar Isik, a psychologist, delivered a statement in front of the Swedish Embassy. Isik emphasized that attacks on the Quran, whether in Denmark, Sweden, or the Netherlands, deeply affect the Muslim community. He characterized the act of tearing the Quran under police protection as an act of racism.

Isik criticized The Hague's Mayor Jan van Zanen for permitting such attacks on the Quran. He expressed the collective distress of the Muslim community in the Netherlands, stating, "It pains us that racists and fascists are allowed to openly target the values of over a million Muslims in the Netherlands."

Isik outlined the protesters' demands, including a legislative initiative by the Dutch government to prioritize religious peace, ensuring the harmonious coexistence of religious and non-religious groups and individuals.

INSTANCES OF QURAN ATTACKS İN SWEDEN, DENMARK, AND THE NETHERLANDS

Rasmus Paludan, a far-right Danish politician and leader of the Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, continued his provocations by burning the Quran in various Swedish cities, including Malmo, Norkopin, Jonkoping, and Stockholm, during the Easter holidays of 2022. He repeated the act by burning the holy book in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Jan. 21 and in Copenhagen on Jan. 27.

Edwin Wagensveld, leader of the Islamophobic organization Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of the West (PEGIDA) in the Netherlands, tore the Quran during one-man demonstrations in The Hague on Jan. 22, under police protection, and in Utrecht on Feb. 13.

In response to PEGIDA's announcement of a Quran burning during a demonstration in Rotterdam, Muslim groups organized a counter-demonstration after PEGIDA's demonstration was not banned. Wagensveld, who was detained and released on the same day, attempted a similar action in The Hague the following day. However, he was detained again for failing to comply with demonstration regulations.

On Aug. 18, Wagensveld tore the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in The Hague.

In Stockholm, Salwan Momika set the Quran ablaze under police protection in front of the Stockholm Mosque on June 28, coinciding with the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. On July 20, Momika trampled the Qur'an and the Iraqi flag under police protection in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm. He repeated the act in front of the Swedish Parliament on July 31 and July 14.

Bahrami Marjan, of Iranian descent, burned the Quran on the Angbybadet beach of Stockholm on Aug. 3, again with the protection of the police.

Momika staged an attack on the Quran in front of the Iranian Embassy in Stockholm, once again under the protection of the police.