Powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocks near Indonesia's Bali
Earthquake occurs approximately 182 kilometers (113 Miles) nNortheast of Gili Air Island
A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck in close proximity to the popular Indonesian resort island of Bali on Monday.
According to data from the US Geological Survey, the earthquake originated approximately 182 kilometers (113 miles) to the northeast of Gili Air Island.
Notably, there has been no issuance of a tsunami warning in the aftermath of this seismic event.
It is worth mentioning that back in November, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia's West Java province resulted in a tragic toll of over 300 lives lost and left thousands injured.
