Russia says Commonwealth of Independent States in favor of cease-fire, talks between Israel, Palestine

Yayınlanma: 12.10.2023 - 15:35

Güncelleme: 12.10.2023 - 15:35

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday said that his counterparts from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are in favor of a cease-fire and talks between Israel and Palestine.

“Today, we touched on this topic. We'll see before the (CIS) summit whether it will be possible to agree on some common position for its official presentation. But everyone has a common opinion … that it is necessary to immediately stop this conflict,” Lavrov said, following a CIS Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek.

Lavrov further said that this common position also involves compliance with international humanitarian law, the prevention of any manifestations of “terrorist acts,” and indiscriminate use of force “from which civilians can and are already suffering” on both sides.

“We very much hope that once this conflict is over … everyone will take seriously the responsibility to implement the decision of the UN Security Council to create a Palestinian state based on the principles that have been approved by the UN,” Lavrov said.

In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza Strip in response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air, which Hamas said was in retaliation for the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

In response to Hamas' actions, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip. Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.