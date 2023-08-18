The US held joint armed drills with the PKK/YPG in northern Syria
Anti-aircraft weapons, armored combat vehicles, heavy weapons used in drill, according to local sources
US troops conducted a joint armed exercise with PKK/YPG terrorists in northeastern Syria, local sources told Anadolu on Thursday.
The exercises with PKK/YPG terrorists were held in the Qamishli region of Al-Hasakah province, according to information obtained by local sources.
Anti-aircraft weapons, US-made Bradley armored combat vehicles, and heavy weapons were used in the drill, where dozens of PKK/YPG members participated.
The US Army frequently provides military training to members of the PKK/YPG terror group in bases located in the Mount Abdulaziz region of Al-Hasakah as well as in the eastern Al-Omar oilfield and Conoco area of Deir ez-Zor province.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the group's PKK's Syrian branch.??????
