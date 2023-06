Turkey reach final in CEV Volleyball European Golden League 2023

Yayınlanma: 25.06.2023 - 18:10

Güncelleme: 25.06.2023 - 18:10

Turkey beat Czech Republic 3-2 in the Final Four on Saturday to reach the final in CEV Volleyball European Golden League 2023.



The Crescent Stars beat the Czech Republic in five sets -- 22-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23 and 15-12 -- in Zadar, Croatia to grab the final ticket.

Burutay Subasi led Turkey with 17 points. Czech Republic's Marek Sotola scored 23 points in a losing effort.

The Crescent Stars will take on Ukraine, which beat Croatia 3-1 in the other Final Four clash.

The Czech Republic will play the third-place match Sunday against Croatia.