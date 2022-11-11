Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus admitted to Organization of Turkic States as observer
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announces TRNC’s admission to Turkic grouping on Twitter.
The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has been admitted to the Organization of Turkic States as an observer member, the Turkish foreign minister announced on Friday.
“We are always by the side of #TRNC everywhere,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.
Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.
Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.
In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.
It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece and the UK.
The Greek Cypriot administration was admitted to the EU in 2004, the same year that Greek Cypriots single-handedly blocked a UN plan to end the longstanding dispute.
Video Haberler
- “Kültürel İktidar Tartışmaları”
- Artık güven altında
- Faydasını bir 'bileydin'
- Gibon çiftinin yavrusu dünyaya geldi
- 15 Temmuz Şehitler Köprüsü’nde saat 09.05’te hayat durdu
- Karabük’te Aronya üretimi başladı
- Evindeki bütün saatler 09.05’i gösteriyor
- ''Sevgi her engeli aşıyor''
- Görenler şoke oldu
- Pamuk ülkesinde bin liraya mont!
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- Ankara'da katliam: 5 kişi ölü bulundu
- Duruşma 14 Aralık'a ertelendi
- AKP'li isim istifa etti
- Kılıçdaroğlu'nu tazminata mahkûm etti
- 'G20 zirvesinde duyuru yapacağız'
- Hakimin sertifikası Erdoğan'dan!
- 'Size her söylediğimizde sızıntı oldu'
- 14 yaşındaki Dicle, iş cinayetinde hayatını kaybetti
- ‘Hiç alakam yok’ demişti
- Cihan Kolivar cezaevinden konuştu