Türkiye assumes rotating presidency of Black Sea Economic Cooperation

Yayınlanma: 13.06.2023 - 18:04

Güncelleme: 13.06.2023 - 18:04

Türkiye took over the six-month rotating presidency of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) from Serbia, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov attended the meeting of BSEC foreign ministers via videoconference, the ministry said on Twitter.

"Türkiye took over BSEC chairmanship from Serbia," it added.

Serbia was holding the chairmanship since Jan. 1, 2023.

Headquartered in Istanbul, the BSEC was established in 1992 with the aim of acting in a spirit of friendship and good neighborliness and enhancing mutual respect and confidence, dialogue and cooperation among the member states.

The group has 13 members: Türkiye, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania, Russia, Serbia, and Ukraine.