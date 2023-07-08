Türkiye ready to assume leadership in implementing peace plan: Zelenskyy

Yayınlanma: 08.07.2023 - 14:30

Güncelleme: 08.07.2023 - 14:30

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said early Saturday that Kyiv wants to implement his country’s peace plan and expressed that Türkiye is ready to assume leadership in this matter.

During a news conference with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul following talks, Zelenskyy thanked Erdogan for his country’s hospitality in hosting Ukrainians in Türkiye.

“I am here in Istanbul to thank everyone who wants peace for our country and peoples,” said Zelenskyy.

He expressed he is grateful for Türkiye's constant support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Ukrainian president said he and Erdogan discussed the upcoming NATO summit in Lithuanian and he was pleased with statements by the Turkish leader about Ukraine deserving NATO membership.

Following surprise talks in the Czech Republic and Slovakia earlier Friday, Zelenskyy arrived in Istanbul for his first official visit to Türkiye since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war that began in February 2022.???????

Türkiye and Ukraine signed a memorandum of understanding for strategic industries before the news conference.